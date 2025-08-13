Tripura DGP reviews I-Day parade preparations despite rain disruption

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar reviewed preparations for the Independence Day parade on August 13 at Assam Rifles Ground. The final rehearsal was cancelled due to heavy rain and waterlogging, but officials confirmed that arrangements remain on track.

A total of 16 platoons, comprising security and non-security forces, are set to participate in the parade. “Everyone is prepared and the parade will be good,” DGP Dhankar said, noting that personnel have been training for the past 20 days.

The Independence Day programme will take place on August 15 at Assam Rifles Maidan. Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to hoist the national flag at 9:10 am, inspect the combined forces parade, and take the salute.

The celebrations will start early with a morning procession at 5 am. Flag hoisting will follow at 7 am in government offices, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and local bodies. Students from various schools will also present cultural performances as part of the event.