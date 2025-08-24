Tripura distributes Rs 1.2 crore to flood-hit fish farmers

Fish farmers in West Tripura district received Rs 1.2 crore in financial assistance as part of the state government's ongoing flood relief efforts for the aquaculture sector.

The distribution ceremony, held at Muktadhara under the Department of Fisheries, marks the latest installment of a Rs 17 crore relief package sanctioned for farmers whose fish stocks were destroyed by recurring floods.

State Minister Sudhangshu Das announced that the assistance continues support provided last year to farmers facing similar losses. "Many fish farmers have suffered huge losses due to floods over the years. We supported them last year and are continuing that support this year," Das told reporters.

The financial aid targets farmers whose ponds and fish cultivation operations were damaged during seasonal flooding that has repeatedly struck the region. Officials noted that such natural disasters pose significant challenges to local aquaculture, which plays a crucial role in meeting Tripura's fish consumption needs.

Government data shows Tripura has among the highest per capita fish consumption rates in India, creating strong market demand that officials hope to sustain through farmer support programs. The state is actively encouraging more residents to enter fish farming to meet growing consumption requirements.

Beyond immediate financial relief, the program seeks to maintain farmer confidence in aquaculture ventures despite flood risks. Officials emphasised their commitment to supporting the sector's recovery and expansion efforts.

The remaining Rs 15.8 crore from the sanctioned package will be distributed in subsequent phases to eligible farmers across the district.