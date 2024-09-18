Tripura’s Dhalai district and three aspirational blocks reached 100 per cent saturation under 'Sampoornata Abhiyan', a campaign launched by NITI Aayog to accelerate development in India's most underdeveloped regions.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Niti Aayog announced the achievement as a milestone in transformation. It stated, "A Milestone in Transformation: Tripura Reaches 100% Saturation Under Sampoornata Abhiyan!"

Furthermore, the post added, “In a remarkable journey of growth and perseverance, the state of Tripura has achieved 100% saturation of 6 key indicators under Sampoornata Abhiyan—within just 2 and a half months! Tripura's Aspirational District, Dhalai, along with the Aspirational Blocks of Ganganagar under Dhalai and Dasda, Damchera under North District have met the goals of this transformative initiative well ahead of time."

It said that in Tripura, Sampoornata Abhiyan sparked a wave of determination, channelling resources, innovation, and community efforts into tangible outcomes.

“The source of this achievement lies in the state’s structured approach, as each milestone was met with precision and purpose. Together, let’s march toward a more vibrant, inclusive, and empowered India”, the post reads.