Tripura District Council chairman urges support for Tipra Motha, vows to continue fight for indigenous rights

Chairman of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Jagadish Debbarma, who is contesting the TTAADC election from the Jirania constituency under West District, mounted a spirited appeal to voters on Sunday, urging support for the Tipra Motha Party as the tribal council polls were held across the region.

The TTAADC election is slated to be held on April 12 in 28 seats.

In an address to supporters ahead of voting, Debbarma called on indigenous communities to cast their ballots in favour of the Tipra Motha Party, framing the election as a continuation of a long struggle for constitutional rights and greater autonomy.

He said the fight for the rights of indigenous peoples began in 2021 and he vowed that it would continue until fundamental rights are realised and protected.

Debbarma emphasised the party’s demand for enhanced powers and direct control over key aspects of governance, including administrative departments and land rights currently overseen by the state government’s revenue department.

He reiterated calls for constitutional amendments to grant the autonomous council greater authority and direct funding, saying those changes are essential for empowering the region’s tribal population.

“Until the government fulfils our fundamental rights, our fight will continue,” Debbarma said, urging voters to support the Tipra Motha Party in the hope of securing these objectives and strengthening the council’s role in administering tribal areas.