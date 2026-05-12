Tripura District Council contractors barred from PWD tender process; Tipra Motha delegations meet Chief Engineer

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma today expressed displeasure over the Tripura government after it reportedly issued an order directing contractors belonging to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) not to participate in any tender process for PWD Roads and Bridges and National Highway projects.

The MLA met PWD Chief Engineer Rajib Majumder along with MLAs Philip Kumar Reang and Pathan Lal Jamatia, as well as Members of District Councils including Suraj Debbarma, Jiten Debbarma and James Debbarma.

Later, MLA Ranjit said, “We have come here to meet the PWD Chief Engineer, Rajib Majumder. Some days ago, some contractors who had taken licences from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) were directed not to participate in any tender processes floated by the Tripura government.”

He said that not only Bengalis but also tribals live in the state, and the government has suddenly taken a decision that contractors from TTAADC cannot participate in any tender process.

“This has been implemented only under PWD Roads and Bridges and National Highway projects, while they are allowed in other departments. We have come here to know why such an order has been issued and submitted a memorandum with evidence to the Chief Engineer. He said this was done by higher authorities and assured us that he would forward the memorandum to them. Tomorrow, we will meet the PWD Secretary and also inform Chief Minister Manik Saha about the matter. Earlier, there was no such issue. In Dima Hasao, Assam, people having licences can participate in tender processes everywhere. We do not know why such restrictions have been imposed here in Tripura,” he added.