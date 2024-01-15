Dolly Reang, Executive Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) stated that the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has the potential to lead the state to a far better position in terms of development compared to former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Dolly Reang contested the TTAADC election from Tipra Motha ticket and became the Executive Member.

A video of the EM that has gone viral on social media where she was addressing the Tirthamukh Mela at Dumboor in Gomati District of Tripura EM Reang mentioned that she had not attended the event for the past two years despite receiving invitations. However, this year, she attended because of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"For the last two years, I was invited but didn't come. Today, I am here because Chief Minister Manik Saha is a highly educated man with a vision. I am confident that during his tenure, Tripura will progress much more than it did under former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. My purpose in coming here is to meet the Chief Minister. I want to present a demand before him that, while people come to Tirthamukh for worship, they have to leave their vehicles around two to three kilometers behind, which is very inconvenient for the public. I am also requesting the Chief Minister to upgrade this road to at least six lanes and establish a parking area," she added.