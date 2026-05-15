Tripura district council introduces austerity measures, hybrid work system from May 16

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council has announced a series of austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditure amid rising fuel and energy prices.

According to an official, all employees of the Council will physically attend the office only three days a week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On the remaining working days, namely Thursday, Friday and Saturday (excluding 2nd and 4th Saturdays), employees will perform their duties through a “Work From Home” system.

The decision has been taken following the recent appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens and institutions to conserve fuel and adopt work-from-home practices wherever feasible.

The order further states that employees shall not leave their respective stations without prior permission or intimation to the competent authority. During work-from-home days, employees must remain available through telephone and electronic communication for official duties and urgent matters related to the Council whenever required.

As part of the cost-saving initiative and environmental considerations, the TTAADC has also decided to hire and use the maximum possible number of electric vehicles for transportation whenever necessary.

However, the new instructions will not apply to offices and employees engaged in essential or emergency services.

The order will come into effect from May 16, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice