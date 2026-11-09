Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday, November 9, welcomed the Tripura government's decision to constitute a committee to examine land-related issues concerning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), but cautioned against drawing conclusions before the panel submits its recommendations.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Debbarma said the committee had been given one month to study the issues and submit its report. He said all stakeholders should allow it to complete the exercise within the stipulated timeframe rather than speculate about its mandate or possible findings.

He said the next course of action would be decided only after the recommendations were received and examined. His party would study the panel's findings before communicating its position on the matter, he added.

Emphasising the need to look beyond past disagreements, Debbarma said protecting the rights and interests of the next generation should remain the priority.

"Instead of looking back at the past, we must move forward. Protecting the rights of the next generation and safeguarding the interests of the people of Tripura should be our primary objectives. It is equally important to ensure that no one is left facing difficulties," he said.

Debbarma also appealed to people to set aside political differences and work towards maintaining social harmony.

Referring to the upcoming Christmas celebrations and New Year, he urged people to move beyond political divisions and controversies, saying the focus should be on building a positive social environment and securing the future of the next generation.

He cautioned that prolonged engagement in political disagreements could create unnecessary divisions, and called for collective efforts to build a more harmonious society.