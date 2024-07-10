To provide a sustainable income to unemployed indigenous youths within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the administration has launched the TIPRA HAM Loan Scheme.

Launching the scheme, the royal scion and former Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that TTAADC is launching a new auto loan scheme named TIPRA HAM, where TTAADC will be giving subsidies along with support from Tripura Grameen Bank at the lowest interest rate.

He said that the TIPRA HAM Loan Scheme is a suite of financial initiatives by the TTAADC designed to empower the indigenous Tiprasa community by providing accessible and affordable loans across various sectors.

“This scheme aims to promote socio-economic development, financial inclusion, and overall well-being of the Tiprasa people. The Tipra Ham Auto loan is one of such schemes,” said Pradyot.

Speaking about the objective, Pradyot mentioned that the main aim is to enhance mobility and support entrepreneurial ventures through the provision of auto loans for commercial purposes, to provide a sustainable income to unemployed indigenous youths within TTAADC areas, to increase the wage-earning capacity of the unemployed indigenous youths, and to contribute to the growth of the employment economy in district council areas.

“We want to encourage entrepreneurship and livelihood. For a transparent system, we have also launched a portal. Whoever wants this loan can apply online through the portal, which will be available in all Village Councils in TTAADC. In TTAADC, there is a lot of unemployment, so the TTAADC administration has thought that if anyone wants an auto loan, they can get it at a lower price with a low-interest rate. The beneficiaries have to pay around 15% of the total amount,” he told reporters.

He also said that with the aim of a Clean and Green Tripura, as fuel rates are very expensive, the loan will be available for E-Auto.

“Charging points will be installed in all houses of those who apply for the loan. This is the first of its kind. Our duty is to provide opportunities to the people so that they can earn more and be self-reliant, and for that, we have introduced this policy,” he added.

Also read: Manipur: In search op across state, security forces arrest 2 with arms, ammunition