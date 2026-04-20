Tripura district council oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MDCs likely on April 27

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of the District Council (MDCs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is likely to be held on April 27 at Khumulwng, the council’s headquarters.

The elections to the TTAADC were conducted on April 12, in which the Tipra Motha Party secured a decisive mandate by winning 24 of the 28 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining four seats.

According to official sources, the Law Secretary will administer the oath of office to the newly elected MDCs.

On the same day, the elected MDS would meet Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu.

Sources further indicated that the selection process for key leadership positions, including Chairman, Chief Executive Member (CEM), and other Executive Members, is likely to be completed in the first week of May.