Tripura district council poll: Final electoral rolls to be published on March 13

The Office of the Election Commissioner for District Council, Tripura, Agartala has issued a notification announcing the schedule for the draft and final publication of electoral rolls in connection with the ensuing General Election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), 2026.



According to Notification issued by Manoj Kumar, IAS (Retd), Election Commissioner for District Council, from the office in Agartala, Tripura said the draft electoral rolls for all constituencies of the District Council will be published on February 27, 2026. Following the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections may be filed up to March 6, 2026. The period for disposal of claims and objections has been fixed for March 10, 2026, and the final publication of the electoral rolls will take place on March 13, 2026.



The notification further states that the electoral rolls for the constituencies of the District Council shall be prepared on the basis of the final electoral rolls of the State Assembly Constituencies published by the Election Commission of India on October 1, 2025.



It has also been informed that all relevant provisions of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (Constitution, Election and Conduct of Business) Rules, 1985 will be strictly followed during the preparation of the electoral rolls.

