Tripura district council polls: Former CEM and CPIM leader accuses Tipra Motha of intimidation, fear psychosis

Radhacharan Debbarma, former Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Sunday alleged that the Tipra Motha Party has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation during the ongoing District Council elections.



Speaking after casting his vote in the TTAADC elections, Debbarma claimed that since morning, in the Jirania constituency under West District, polling agents of his party were prevented from entering certain polling stations and were forcibly driven out.



“However, I had to intervene and somehow managed to ensure our polling agents could enter one of the polling stations. Since yesterday, Tipra Motha Party workers have been threatening our polling agents, leaving them in distress. Despite this, people are still coming out to cast their votes,” he said.



He further alleged that the use of muscle power began right from the nomination phase, which he described as unacceptable. According to him, an environment of fear and unrest has been deliberately created.



“Even in such conditions, the elections are taking place. However, there have been no allegations against the BJP,” he added.