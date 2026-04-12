Tripura district council polls record 78 per cent turnout till 3 pm, South District leads with 69 per cent

Amidst some sporadic incidents, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election on Sunday, April 12 recorded a 78 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm, in which the South District achieved the highest turnout with 69 per cent voting.

Speaking with India Today NE, Secretary of the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC), Anurag Sen, informed that so far the voting percentage is around 65 per cent. He added that the polling process is going on peacefully.

“No major violence has been reported. However, in some places, small issues were reported and the matter has been resolved by the police administration. Some chaos was also reported in parts of the state, which was resolved, and we have not received any formal reports of major issues. We are keeping a close watch and, as of now, the election is going on peacefully. There is no malfunctioning of EVMs. However, in the morning during the mock poll, wherever we found issues, we replaced the machines immediately. As such, there are no reports of EVM replacements,” he said.

Up to 1 PM, North District recorded 55 per cent, Unakoti 61 per cent, Dhalai District 62 per cent, Khowai 66.53 per cent, West 65.02%, Sepahijala 66 per cent, Gomati 65.01 per cent, and South District 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, sources from Tripura Police informed that some minor incidents were reported, including the hurling of seven crude handmade bombs in the Boxanagar area under Sepahijala district.

“In response, police resorted to firing five rounds of blank shots to disperse the miscreants. The situation is now under control. In other parts also, some minor incidents have been reported, including the vandalism of a vehicle belonging to a BJP candidate. However, one person was injured and died. Apart from these incidents, the entire situation remains peaceful,” said the police.