Tripura district council polls: Tipra Motha Party bags 11 seats; BJP wins one

The Tipra Motha Party has won 11 seats, while the BJP has secured one seat so far among the 28 seats of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The counting of votes for all 28 seats of the TTAADC elections commenced this morning across 17 designated locations under strict security arrangements.

The elections to the TTAADC were held on April 12, recording a voter turnout of 83 per cent.

According to officials from the State Election Commission, the counting process began at 8:00 am. As per protocol, the counting of VVPAT slips was initiated first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting after a brief interval of 30 minutes.

A total of 173 candidates contested the elections, representing major political parties including the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Tipra Motha, and IPFT.

According to the State Election Commission, out of the 28 seats, the Tipra Motha Party has won 11 seats, including, 8-Ganganagar-Gandachhara(ST), 18-Takarjala-Jampuijala(ST), 13-Simna-Tamakari (ST), 14-Bodhjungnagar-Wakkinagar (ST), 24-Raima Valley (ST), 7-Demchhara-Kachuchhara (ST) , 23-Ampinagar (ST), 22-Kathalia-Mirja-Rajapur (ST), 21-Maharani-Chelagang (ST), 17-Pekuarjala-Janmejoy Nagar (ST), and 26-Birchandranagar-Kalashi(ST).

The party is also leading in 14 seats.

As per the available data, the BJP has won the 2-Machmara constituency in Unakoti District and is leading in 5 more seats.