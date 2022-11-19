The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has decided to project the month of December as ‘Drug Awareness Month’.

In a press release CEO of TTAADC, CK Jamatia said that the state is being used as a 'corridor' for drug trafficking from Myanmar and Bangladesh and TTAADC which covers more than 68% of the geographical area of the entire Tripura state, is being used as a playground by the drugs mafia.

“As of date thousands of youth especially under the age group of 15 to 30 years are severely suffering from this deadly menace of drugs like Heroine, Charas, and Ganja, along with many other intravenous drugs, narcotic capsules, tablets, dendrite, etc. Most students in schools and colleges are affected by the consumption of these drugs. Hundreds of them are even infected with HIV and AIDS”, he said.

He also said that this has further led to an alarming increase in serious crimes across the state thus impacting the law-and-order situation and said it is high time that the government administration and civil society should join hands to fight against this evil and bring the distracted youth in the mainstream by initiating various schemes on war footing note.

“With Such Society centric view, the TTAADC is projecting December 2022 as Drug Awareness Month. A series of Seminars, Workshops, Conventions, Healthcare Camps, Mental Wellness camps etc. is being planned to be organized in Schools, Colleges, and Community Centers across all eight districts falling under the TTAADC areas in collaboration with various government and social organisations. The theme for this year will be, "Take a stand, for a drug-free land" the press release of the CEO informed.