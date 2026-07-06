Tripura District Council promotes sports through Thansa Cup to curb drug abuse among youth: CEM

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening youth engagement through sports as a strategic effort to combat the growing drug menace and keep young people away from substance abuse.



Under the leadership of the Chief Executive Member of TTAADC, Runiel Debbarma, the Council continues to prioritize sports development as a tool for positive social change. The administration believes that active participation in sports such as football, cricket, and volleyball can play a crucial role in shaping disciplined, healthy, and motivated youth.



The inauguration of the THANSA CUP (Unity Cup) Football Knockout Tournament at Khumulwng Stadium marks the first major sporting event of the year under this initiative. The tournament reflects the continued efforts of the Council, in line with the vision of the Tipra Motha Party, to create constructive platforms for youth engagement and community development.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Runiel Debbarma, said that during the last tenure of the TTAADC administration, the Tipra Motha Party had promoted sports, and this time as well, they are working to promote sports to keep youth away from the drug menace.

“This is the first tournament of this year, the ‘Thansa Cup’, which we have organized. The final match will be held on August 19. The prize money is Rs 5 lakh for the winners, Rs 3 lakh for the runners-up, and Rs 1 lakh for the third position. I want to say that we must engage youth in sports, be it cricket, football, or volleyball. Our Tipra Motha Party-led administration is working in this direction to keep youth away from the drug menace,” he said.

He further said that the THANSA CUP will inspire youth, promote the spirit of sportsmanship, and strengthen unity across communities.