The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has reconstituted its Recruitment Board following the leakage of the answer key for a crucial exam.

On June 8, the answer key for the recruitment exams intended to appoint Sub Zonal Development Officers and Deputy Principal Officers under the TTAADC was leaked. The exams, which were scheduled for June 9, have been postponed. In connection with the leak, the police have arrested one person.

In response to the breach, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C.K. Jamatia issued a notification on June 12, dissolving the existing Recruitment Board. The previous board was chaired by Data Mohan Jamatia, Chief Legal Advisor of TTAADC, and included Subal Debbarma, Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration), among its members. The CEO directed them to hand over all relevant files and documents to the Additional Chief Executive Officer (Administration) immediately.

On June 14, CEO C.K. Jamatia announced the formation of a new Recruitment Board. The new board will be chaired by Budhilian Hrangkhawl, a Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC. Bhabesh Debbarma, Executive Officer (Planning), has been appointed as the Member-Secretary.

This swift action underscores TTAADC's commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness in its recruitment processes. The administration has assured that the postponed exams will be rescheduled, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.