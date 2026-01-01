Tripura District Council  releases Rs 3 lakh aid to Anjel Chakma’s family

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, on January 1, released Rs 3 lakh in financial assistance to the family of Anjel Chakma, acting on a commitment announced earlier following his death.

Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia personally handed over the cheque at the family’s residence, days after Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma urged the council to extend support.

Officials said the disbursement marks the implementation of the administration’s assurance to stand by the bereaved family.

Offering condolences, Jamatia said the council had a moral responsibility to support the family and would extend further cooperation if required.

Anjel, 24, a resident of Tripura, died in Dehradun after being assaulted on December 9. Police said he and his brother were allegedly subjected to racial abuse, including being called “Chinese”, by intoxicated men before the attack.