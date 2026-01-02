Tripura district council shuts schools for 11 days as cold wave grips region

Schools run by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council will remain closed from January 3 to January 13, 2026, as severe cold conditions continue to affect large parts of the state.

An official memorandum issued by the Council’s Education Department said the decision was taken on the directions of the Chief Executive Member and the Executive Member (Education) to safeguard students’ health during the cold spell.

The order makes it clear that the closure will not affect ongoing academic assessments. Practical examinations for Class X and Class XII scheduled during this period will be held as planned, following the existing examination timetable.

All inspectors of schools under the Council have been asked to ensure the order is circulated widely and implemented strictly. The notification was approved by the competent authority and signed by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Council on January 2, 2026.

Temperatures across Tripura have dropped sharply over the past few days, with tribal and hilly areas bearing the brunt of the cold, disrupting normal life and prompting precautionary measures from authorities.