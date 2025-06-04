In a landmark development aimed at strengthening international collaboration and uplifting indigenous communities in Tripura, three UK-based institutions have signed agreements with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), focusing on skill development, cultural promotion, and academic exchange.

The TTAADC has made history with the successful conclusion of its first-ever United Kingdom (UK) Cultural Tour, proudly presenting the vibrant indigenous TIPRASA heritage on renowned international platforms, including India Week and Bournemouth University.

Led by Royal Scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, Chairman of the AARC, and Tripura’s youngest MLA Paul Dangshu of the Tipra Motha Party, the delegation held high-level engagements and signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors—Culture, Sports, Education, and Skill Development.

Speaking at an event hosted by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pradyot Bikram Manikya emphasised the importance of the Northeast in India’s identity and international narrative.

“The Northeast is not just a strategic part of India; it is an integral part of India. Anyone visiting India must visit the Northeast, and Tripura in particular, which has its own unique cuisine, culture, language, and traditions. We are proud to showcase our heritage to you. We are extremely proud of who we are—our roots, our history—and we are committed to building a better future for our people. We invite you to be a partner in that journey,” he said.

During the visit Regis Academy of Leadership and Skills, UK signed an MoU to offer subsidised skill development training for indigenous youth, aimed at enhancing employability and educational standards in TTAADC areas, ReeIN, a UK-based cultural media firm, entered into an agreement to promote Tripura’s indigenous art, film, and cultural heritage across the UK, connecting local talent to global opportunities and Bournemouth University expressed strong interest in future cultural and academic collaborations, including student exchanges and joint research initiatives