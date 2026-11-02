The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) today, November 2 announced that oath-taking ceremonies for newly elected members of Village Committees will be held from November 11 to 13 and on November 16, 2026, following the recently concluded Village Committee General Election-2026.



In an official communication issued on November 2 from its headquarters at Khumulwng, West Tripura, the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, TTAADC, directed all concerned Zonal Development Officers (ZDOs) to make necessary arrangements for administering the oath or affirmation to the newly elected members.



As per the directive, the concerned ZDOs will decide the timing of the oath-taking ceremonies, while the venues will be arranged within the jurisdiction of the respective Sub-Zones.

Village Secretaries have been instructed to issue formal notices to the newly elected members and ensure their timely presence at the designated venues.

The TTAADC has also directed that copies of the election notification be provided to the concerned Village Committees. Newly elected members must carry their Election Certificates in Form No. 24, issued by the respective Returning Officers (BDOs), and produce them before the authorised officers administering the oath.

The oath or affirmation will be administered by the designated authorities specified in Annexure-A of the official communication. Specimen texts of the oath in Kokborok, English and Bengali have also been circulated for the programme.

The council has further instructed the concerned officials to complete all oath-taking formalities within the stipulated dates and send duly signed and authenticated copies of the oath documents to the respective Village Committees as well as the TTAADC headquarters for necessary action.

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