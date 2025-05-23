Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on May 23, informed that he met Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja. He said a few investment proposals have been discussed—many of which will be focused on the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Pradyot, who joined the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, said that if Northeast India can be developed in a positive way and the event achieves even 50 per cent of its potential, then in the coming days, the Northeast will rise as a very important economic zone not only in India but for the rest of the world.

“For the first time, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has been part of it. Had a very good meeting with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Harshavardhan Neotia, who is the Chairman of Ambuja Cement, and quite a few investments have been proposed—many of them will also be in tribal areas,” he told India Today NE.

He said that India’s western border—whether it's with Afghanistan or Pakistan—remains a hostile territory.

“But if you look to the east of India, there's so much potential. Pakistan isn't growing, Afghanistan isn't growing. But when you look at Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand—ASEAN countries—you see tremendous economic growth. If the Northeast can be connected to that part of the world, I believe it will benefit not only the Northeast but the rest of India as well. What the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said before—the idea is Act East, not only Look East,” he added.