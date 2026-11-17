The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Tuesday, November 17 has unanimously passed an amendment bill proposing to increase the strength of its Executive Committee from the existing nine members to 12 members.



The bill will now be sent to the State Government for further consideration.

Speaking after the passage of the bill, TTAADC Executive Member Chandra Kumar Jamatia said the amendment incorporates two key provisions, including an increase in the strength of the Executive Committee and measures to ensure the timely filling of vacant posts.

Explaining the background, Jamatia said a bill seeking to increase the Executive Committee's strength from nine to 10 members had been passed in 2021 and forwarded to the State Government for the Governor's assent. However, following further discussions with the State Government, it was decided to revise the proposal and increase the number of members to 12.

Under the newly passed amendment, the 12-member Executive Committee will comprise one Chief Executive Member (CEM), one Deputy Chief Executive Member (DCEM) and 10 Executive Members.

He further stated that the amendment also includes provisions relating to the one Chairman and Deputy Chairman, with the number of such positions restricted to not more than two.

Another significant provision concerns the filling of vacancies in the Council. Jamatia said that previously, there was no specific timeframe for filling vacancies arising from the resignation or vacation of seats by Member of District Councils.

The newly passed amendment proposes that such vacant seats must be filled within six months of becoming vacant.

The TTAADC has a total strength of 30 MDCs, comprising 28 elected members and two members nominated by the Governor.

Jamatia also said that a provision has been incorporated stipulating that the Governor's nominations should be made on the recommendation of the Chief Executive Member (CEM).

He added that the amendment bill was passed unanimously and would now be forwarded to the State Government for the next course of action.