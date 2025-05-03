The Directorate of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, today conducted a comprehensive e-Office training session for four IAS Probationers of the Tripura Cadre at IT Bhavan in Agartala.



Jeya Ragul Geshan B, IFS, Director of IT, personally interacted with the young officers, offering insights into the state's major digital initiatives and the broader push for technology-driven governance.



The, IT Director said that during the session, the probationers were introduced to the functioning of eOffice, a key component of administrative digital transformation.



“As part of the programme, the officers also visited the State Data Centre to gain a firsthand understanding of its operations and significance in enabling seamless e-governance. This initiative underscores Tripura’s commitment to nurturing tech-savvy administrators equipped to lead with efficiency and innovation”, he said.



Earlier these four IAS Probationers met Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha after they arrived in the state.