Tripura doctors oppose ban on private practice, warn of impact on healthcare services

A forum of superspecialist doctors has opposed the Tripura government's decision to ban private practice by faculty members and medical officers at the state-run Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital, arguing that the move was introduced without adequate consultation and would not improve healthcare unless systemic shortcomings are addressed.

In a letter to AGMC and GB Pant Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Bidhan Goswami, the Superspeciality Doctors' Forum said the government's decision was "formulated and brought forward without adequate consultation with the stakeholders directly involved in patient care."

The forum, comprising 14 superspecialist doctors, said many members had joined government service when no restriction on private practice existed and had accepted their positions with that understanding. It argued that changing the terms of service unilaterally undermines the commitment of doctors and could adversely affect the ongoing expansion of superspeciality healthcare services at the institution.

The doctors maintained that banning private practice alone would not improve healthcare standards unless longstanding issues, including manpower shortages, inadequate infrastructure, limitations in intensive care units (ICUs) and operation theatres (OTs), shortages of support staff, and the lack of promotions and incentives, are addressed.

The forum also criticised suggestions that doctors unwilling to accept the new policy should resign, describing such remarks as "demeaning and disrespectful to the profession." Instead of imposing a blanket ban, it proposed an "opt-in, not opt-out" approach that would allow doctors to voluntarily choose whether to discontinue private practice.

The controversy follows Chief Minister Manik Saha's defence of the government's decision to prohibit private practice by faculty members and medical officers of the state's premier government hospital.

The move has also drawn criticism from the opposition. Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said the government should adopt the "best possible way" to improve healthcare services without driving away experienced specialists. He warned that healthcare services could suffer if senior doctors resign and noted that attracting specialists from outside the state would be difficult.

Former Health Minister and senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also criticised the decision, calling it "unrealistic" and urging the government to reconsider. He argued that the state cannot compel medical professionals to remain engaged beyond their regular eight-hour work schedule and cautioned that the policy could ultimately inconvenience patients across Tripura.