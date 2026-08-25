Tripura doctors perform state’s first ECMO procedure to support paraquat poisoning patient

Doctors at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital have successfully performed Tripura’s first Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) procedure to provide life support to a critically ill patient suffering from severe paraquat poisoning.

According to the Tripura Health Department, the advanced procedure was performed on August 24 on a 25-year-old woman who had reportedly consumed paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide that can cause severe damage to multiple organs, particularly the lungs and kidneys.

The patient’s lung function had deteriorated significantly, with her oxygen saturation reportedly falling to around 30–40 per cent despite ventilator support. As her condition became critical, she was shifted from the Medicine Ward to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department.

With conventional ventilation proving insufficient, doctors initiated ECMO support on Monday night. The procedure artificially oxygenates the blood and removes carbon dioxide, allowing severely damaged lungs time to rest and potentially recover.

The CTVS team maintained continuous monitoring throughout the night following the procedure. Doctors said ECMO could provide the patient with crucial time for her lungs to recover. However, her kidneys have also been affected and are currently non-functional, with efforts underway to arrange dialysis in coordination with the hospital authorities, Principal and Nephrology Department.

Doctors said paraquat poisoning is extremely serious and carries a high risk of mortality. They noted that ECMO may provide a crucial window for intensive treatment and recovery, although the patient's outcome will depend on her response to treatment.

The ECMO procedure was performed under the leadership of Dr Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, surgeon in the CTVS Department. The medical team included Dr Rimjhim Chakma, perfusionists Sujan Sahu and Sourav Tripura, along with cardiac OT technologists and other medical personnel.

Significantly, the entire ECMO treatment was provided free of cost at GB Pant Hospital. Similar treatment at private hospitals can cost around Rs 20 lakh or more, according to the Health Department.

The procedure marks a significant development for Tripura’s public healthcare system, demonstrating the availability of advanced critical-care support for patients requiring specialised life-saving treatment.