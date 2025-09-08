Tripura doctors perform state’s fourth consecutive kidney transplant

Tripura’s healthcare system marked a major step forward as doctors at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital completed the state’s fourth consecutive kidney transplant.

The recipient, a 23-year-old from Rabindrapalli in West Taranagar, Sidhai Mohanpur, underwent surgery after receiving a kidney donated by his 45-year-old mother. Health officials confirmed that both the patient and the donor are recovering well.

The complex operation was carried out through a joint effort of AGMC & GBP Hospital and Sija Hospital and Research Institute of Manipur.

AGMC’s team included nephrologists Dr Manas Gop, Dr Samaresh Pal, Dr Reshmi Das, and Dr Udayan Saha, along with urologists Dr Mukut Debnath, Dr Bijit Lodh, and Dr Jiban Debnath. From Manipur, transplant surgeon Dr Soumorendra Pounam, Dr Maharabam Mahili, and anesthesiologists Dr Kajal G Momin and Dr Gayatri S. Pillai played a crucial role, supported by AGMC anesthesiologists Dr Bhaskar Majumder, Dr Ranjit Riang, and Dr Tapan Debbarma.

The surgery was backed by nursing staff, operating theatre technicians, and transplant coordinator Himadri Kar, under the supervision of Senior Nursing Officer Tapati Chakraborty.