In a remarkable feat of medical expertise, doctors at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala have accomplished a successful complex surgery on a 14-day-old infant, offering a glimmer of hope to the child and their family.

The journey began when the baby was born on May 25 at Khowai District Hospital. Shortly after birth, medical professionals noticed that the infant was experiencing difficulties in breathing, leading to a gradual deterioration in their overall condition. Recognizing the urgency, the child was swiftly referred to GB Pant Hospital.

Once admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at GB Hospital, the medical team initiated immediate treatment. However, further examination revealed that the child had a serious heart condition, which was causing a decline in their health despite being on oxygen support. At this critical juncture, cardiologists Dr. Rakesh Das and Dr. Ananya Sundar Trivedi were called in to assess the situation.

Due to the child's delicate state and the unfeasibility of seeking treatment outside the state, Dr. Rakesh Das, Dr. Ananya Sundar Trivedi, and their team made the brave decision to perform a complex surgery on the infant. On June 3, the intricate procedure commenced, with the skilled medical professionals dedicating two and a half hours to ensure its success.

Dr. Ananya Sundar Trivedi highlighted the significance of this surgery, emphasizing that it was the first time such a procedure had been carried out at GB Pant Hospital. Given the child's underweight condition, the surgery posed additional challenges. While the initial operation was aimed at saving the infant's life, it is important to note that it does not provide a permanent solution. It is expected that when the child reaches the age of two to two and a half years, another surgery will be required to fully resolve the heart issue.

Following the triumphant surgery, the child is currently recovering in the general ward of the hospital's pediatric department. It is anticipated that after a few more days of observation and care, the child will be discharged, bringing hope and relief to the child's family and loved ones.