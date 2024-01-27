In a significant medical breakthrough, the Cardiology Department of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital has achieved success in treating a rare and complex heart disease.

Expert cardiologists led by Dr. Rakesh Das and Dr. Anindya Sundar Trivedi performed a successful surgery on Mithu Karmakar (46 years), a resident of Agartala.

Director of the Health Department, Supriya Mallick said the patient Mithu Karmakar had presented with pain in both legs, ulceration of the right toe, and walking difficulties for the past six months.

“Recognizing the severity of the case, specialists in the Cardiology OPD conducted a series of tests, revealing a rare disease where the main blood vessel, the common iliac aorta, was narrowing and closing. Treatment for this condition is known to be expensive in private institutions, but the team at AGMC & GBP Hospital, led by Dr. Das and Dr. Trivedi, successfully carried out a complex surgery to address the rare disease. The surgery also involved the expertise of cardiac anesthesia specialists Dr. Surjit Pal and Dr. Manimoy Debbarma, along with a team of dedicated junior doctors from the cardiology department”, he said.

He further informed tha the patient is currently under observation, and his physical condition is reported to be stable. Notably, the patient sought help for treatment during the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu a program where people came and meet Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for help, and with the assistance of the Medical Superintendent of AGMC & GBP Hospital and RKS Pharmacy, he underwent the necessary surgery.

“The patient's family expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers, especially the expert cardiologists, for providing top-notch medical services within the state instead of seeking treatment outside”, he added.