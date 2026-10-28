Doctors at Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (AGMC & GBPH) have successfully operated on a two-day-old baby girl suffering from a rare congenital condition, saving her life through timely diagnosis and emergency surgery.

The newborn, daughter of a couple from Gabtali under the P.R. Bari police station area of South Tripura, was referred to the hospital from a private clinic around midnight on October 5 in critical condition.

Soon after birth, the baby developed difficulty swallowing, excessive frothing from the mouth and progressively worsening breathing problems. She was immediately admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) under the Department of Paediatrics.

Doctors suspected tracheo-oesophageal fistula (TEF), a congenital defect in which an abnormal connection develops between the windpipe and the food pipe, after clinical examination and a chest X-ray.

Following initial stabilisation, the medical team prepared the infant for emergency surgery. On October 7, the procedure was successfully performed under the leadership of Dr Kanak Narayan Bhattacharya, consultant in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at AGMC & GBPH.

The operation, known as a right-sided thoracotomy and repair of tracheo-oesophageal fistula, was carried out with the assistance of cardiac anaesthesiologists Dr Rimjhim Chakma and Dr Manimoy Debbarma.

The initial treatment and stabilisation were supervised by Dr Sribas Das, associate professor and unit in-charge in the Paediatrics Department.

Newborn recovers after 12 days of intensive care

Following the surgery, the baby remained under close observation in the NICU. Feeding was gradually resumed through a tube as her condition improved.

Seven days later, doctors removed the feeding tube and initiated normal breastfeeding. After 12 days of intensive care, the newborn was shifted to the neonatal ward.

She is currently reported to be healthy and stable, breastfeeding normally and staying with her mother. The hospital is expected to discharge her shortly.

Entire treatment provided free of cost

Hospital authorities shared details of the successful surgery at a joint press conference attended by GBP Medical Superintendent Dr Bidhan Goswami, AGMC Principal Dr Tapan Majumder, senior paediatrician Dr Sanjib Debbarma and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury.

They said the entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), a government initiative that provides free healthcare services to mothers and newborns.

The family did not have to bear any out-of-pocket medical expenses during the treatment, the officials said.

The case highlights the role of timely diagnosis, specialised neonatal surgical care and access to affordable healthcare in managing complex congenital conditions.