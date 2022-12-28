Doctors of GB Pant Hospital in Agartala once again set an example by removing an iron rod that penetrated into the mouth and got stuck in the throat and face of a 36-year-old man.

As per doctors one Krishnadhan Poddar, a professional driver, was seriously injured after a rod penetrated into his mouth and got stuck in his throat and face.

Everyone was thinking that he needed to be operated on in an established hospital outside the state to save him. But a special team of doctors from the ENT department of GBP Hospital was able to remove this rod through a successful surgery.

In the description of the incident, on December 27, a sharp iron rod was penetrated through the throat and mouth of 36-year-old Krishnadhan Poddar, a resident of East Dukli area.

He was immediately taken to Agartala Govt Medical College and GBP Hospital by family members and local residents.

But this morning experienced doctors of the ENT department of GBP Hospital did a kind of miracle. In a long operation, the iron rod was safely removed from the throat.

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Dr Tanmoy Deb, Dr Tarun Guha, Dr Satyakam Chakraborty, and Dr Sayantan Rudra Pal were in this complex operation team while Dr Bhaskar Majumder, Dr Bidhan Das, Dr Biswajit Sutradhar of Critical Care were present during the operation.

After a long operation, Krishnadhan is out of danger after successful surgery.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha congratulated the entire team for this incredible success.

He wrote on his social media, "Doctors of Agartala's GBP Hospital set an example again in complex surgery. In an accident, Krishnadhan Poddar, a driver, was seriously injured a rod penetrated into his mouth and got stuck in his throat and face. But the rod was able to remove through a successful surgery by a special medical team. I am happy to know that the person is out of danger for now. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the doctors and health workers involved in this successful surgery”.