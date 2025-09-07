Tripura pledges Rs 5 crore for flood relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh

The Tripura government on September 5 announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to aid relief efforts in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh.

Informing this, Chief Minister Manik Saha said he spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and expressed his solidarity with the people of the state.

A total of 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20.

"The recent devastating floods have caused severe damage in the state of Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. In this context, I spoke to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and conveyed our solidarity in this hour of distress," Saha posted on Facebook.

He further added, "On behalf of the people of Tripura, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Himachal Pradesh. To support the relief efforts, the Government of Tripura is contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh".