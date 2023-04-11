Union DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on April 11 inaugurated a slew of projects including the improvement and up-gradation of the road sanctioned from Udaipur of Gomati district to Melagarh of Sepahijala district and expansion of Longtharai Valley Sub Divisional Hospital in Dhalai district.

Both ministers have also held a review meeting of centrally sponsored schemes that were implemented in the state.

Later, speaking with the media, the union minister said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha we held a review meeting on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes. We have held a detailed discussion about these schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make Tripura a developed state in every sector as the state was neglected in the last 40 years. There were no development works that had taken place. Today when the BJP formed government, Tripura is witnessing a wave of development. If we compare Tripura with other states of the Northeast, more development is possible here. People can see the change in Tripura in the last five years and more work will be taken place”

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He further said that he also held a meeting with all state government officials and directed them to work removing all the barricades.

“Infrastructure and welfare activities should forward parallel. We have held discussions starting from roads in villages to airports, Government of India is working tirelessly. In the coming next five years, it’s an opportunity for Tripura and for the BJP government to carry out more development work. We are committed to fulfilling the promises and to carrying out more development works for the people of Tripura in the coming five years”, the union minister said.

Later, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “Union DoNER Minister held the review meeting of different departments and inspected the present scenario of various ongoing works. We had some demands for the development of our state which we placed before the union minister and he assured us that he will soon fulfil all these demands. A detailed discussion of various departments was held including the achievements. I am very happy that the union minister has come here. We have discussed starting from tourism, hospital, agriculture, national highways and etc”, CM said.

The Union Minister and CM have virtually inaugurated projects including the improvement and upgradation of the road sanctioned from Udaipur to Melagarh at the project cost of Rs. 140 Crore and the expansion of Longtharai Valley Sub Divisional Hospital at Chailengta in Dhalai district at the project cost of Rs. 8 Crore.

Besides, the foundation stone was laid for NEC's projects that include the construction of the School Building Cum Teachers Training Centre at Tripureshwari Shishu Mandir at Ramnagar in Agartala and the construction of the Skill Development Training Centre at Fulkumari in Udaipur of Gomati district.