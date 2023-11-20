Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Novemner 20 underlined the significant role of drama as a powerful reflection of society stating its potential to guide communities towards positive change. Dr. Saha made these remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the state-level Natya Utsav 2023 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister expressed his belief in drama as a vital medium for societal transformation. "Drama is an important medium to propel society in the right direction," stated Dr. Saha.

Organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs department, the state-level Natya Utsav 2023 is set to witness the participation of 21 teams from across Tripura. Dr. Saha commended the initiative, expressing confidence that it would encourage the new generation to actively engage in practicing and appreciating drama.

"Drama is a powerful social medium; it is a mirror of society. We watch and enjoy dramas, and sometimes we say that the earth is the stage where we are all dramatists. Drama reflects society, and it can help in guiding society in a positive direction," added the Chief Minister.

Dr. Saha suggested that dramatists could play a crucial role in addressing pressing societal issues such as drug abuse, cleanliness, and the dowry system. By incorporating these themes into their plays across the state, he believes that awareness can be raised, contributing to the betterment of society.During his speech, the Chief Minister also reminisced about his college days when he actively participated in a drama that secured the first position.