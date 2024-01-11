Tripura achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against drug smugglers, with 1052 individuals arrested in 633 cases throughout 2023, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous two years.

During a calling attention notice raised by CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Dr. Saha, the Chief Minister, announced on Thursday that the state government has persistently pursued an extensive anti-drug campaign.

Dr. Saha highlighted the success of Tripura Police's anti-narcotics efforts over the last three years in the Assembly.

In 2021, the police arrested 501 people in 352 cases, confiscating approximately 41,565 kg of ganja, 2.6 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 14.19 lakh tablets, and 3,850 grams of heroin. Additionally, 62.20 lakh cannabis plants were destroyed.

In 2022, 759 people were arrested in 562 cases, resulting in the confiscation of 79,377 kg of ganja, 1.73 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 2.2 lakh tablets, and 7,075 grams of heroin. During this period, 42 lakh 38 thousand 918 cannabis plants were destroyed.

In 2023, the momentum continued with 1052 people arrested in 633 recorded cases.

"46,631 kg of ganja, 3,08,582 bottles of cough syrup, 4.44 lakh tablets, and 18,844 grams of heroin were seized. During this period, 68,73,935 cannabis plants were destroyed."

Dr. Saha informed that an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) has been introduced in the De-Addiction Center at Government Modern Psychiatry Hospital, with proposals to extend this facility to other districts of the state currently under process.