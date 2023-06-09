In a yet major success, Tripura Police on Thursday (June 8) late night seized a huge cache of banned cough syrups of Rs 3 crore from the Ushabazar area located in the outskirts of Agartala city.

Speaking on the issue, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey of New Capital Complex revealed that late last night, they received a tip-off about a suspiciously parked lorry in the Ushabazar vicinity.

"We were informed that a lorry was parked near the road in a suspicious manner in the Chinaihani area near Ushabazar. Acting promptly on this information, personnel from the Airport Police Station, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a joint operation and apprehended the lorry. Upon searching the vehicle, we found no one, but the truck bore a West Bengal registration number," stated SDPO Parmita Pandey.

During the search, law enforcement initially discovered sacks filled with maize. However, upon further inspection and removal of these sacks, the police uncovered a significant cache of illegal cough syrups.

"A total of approximately 84,800 bottles of the banned cough syrup Eskuf were confiscated. The estimated market value of these seized items is around Rs 3 crore on the black market. The investigation is ongoing," informed the police officer.

Earlier on Thursday(June 8) the police has arrested 10 persons and seized contraband items worth Rs 6 lakh in West District.