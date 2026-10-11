Tripura Durga Puja pandal to use lakhs of broken glass pieces to deliver message of hope

A Durga Puja organiser in Tripura’s Agartala is building its pandal using lakhs of broken glass pieces to convey a message of hope, while other clubs are preparing displays featuring the state’s iconic landmarks, 3D projections of Hindu deities and Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

The Kunjaban Sporting Union’s Durga Puja pandal is being designed by Tapas Paul, an artist from Siliguri in West Bengal. The structure will use discarded glass pieces fitted into iron frames and illuminated with decorative lights.

Paul said the concept aims to challenge the perception that broken hopes signal the end of possibilities. Through the installation, he hopes to show that, like broken glass, shattered hopes can also be transformed into something meaningful and promising.

The puja committee has set a budget of around Rs 40 lakh, its president, Sukanta Bhattacharjee, said.

Meanwhile, Aikatan Yuba Sangstha, another major puja organiser in Agartala, will use 3D projection technology to depict Goddess Durga defeating demons and Lord Shiva performing his cosmic dance of creation and destruction.

The 10-minute show is expected to be one of the pandal’s main attractions, said Dip Dasgupta, secretary of the puja committee.

Shivnagar Modern Club will showcase 18 iconic structures of Tripura as part of its pandal theme. The display will include Ujjayanta Palace, the Unakoti archaeological site, Neer Mahal, the Tripura Sundari Temple and Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Club president Pradip Kumar Ghosh said the initiative aims to familiarise visitors, particularly children, with the state’s cultural heritage and important landmarks.

At the Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Club, the focus will be on Rajasthan’s traditions and culture. The pandal will be designed in the style of a royal palace, while a cultural troupe from Jaipur will perform in traditional attire with musical instruments, spokesperson Pradip Dey said.

Durga Puja, one of Tripura’s major festivals, will be celebrated from October 17 to 21 this year, with organisers preparing distinctive themes to attract visitors during the festivities.