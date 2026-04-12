Tripura: Early turnout crosses 22 per cent as polling begins for TTAADC seats under tight security

Polling for 28 seats of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) began at 7 am on April 11, with officials reporting an early voter turnout of around 22 per cent by 9 am.

Authorities said the voting process is being conducted under strict security arrangements, with continuous monitoring to ensure the election remains peaceful and fair.

A total of 173 candidates are contesting the polls, representing key political parties such as the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Tipra Motha and IPFT, making the contest closely watched across the region.

Election officials stated that 9,62,547 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 1,257 polling stations set up across the TTAADC areas.

Security has been intensified ahead of the vote, particularly in sensitive locations. Officials confirmed that area domination exercises and flag marches were carried out in the run-up to polling.

In addition, 24 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth voting.