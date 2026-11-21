The Tripura State Election Commission on Saturday, November 21 informed that it has directed all returning officers to identify absentee, shifted and deceased voters by cross-verifying Assembly electoral rolls as part of preparations for the November 27 urban local body elections.

State Election Commissioner P.K. Chakraborty said the Assembly electoral rolls had been used as the basis for preparing ward-wise and police station-wise voter lists for the Agartala Municipal Corporation and other municipal bodies. Returning officers have been instructed to identify such voters and mark their names in the electoral rolls to ensure proper management of the polling process.

He said the electoral rolls, after necessary verification and marking, would be handed over to the respective presiding officers. The votes cast by election personnel through the facilitation centres on November 21 and 22 would also be marked accordingly.

Chakraborty informed that 16 facilitation centres, one in each subdivision, had been established to enable presiding officers, polling personnel, Group-D employees and police personnel engaged in election duties to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, the Commission has stepped up security arrangements for the elections, which will cover 704 polling stations across 16 urban local bodies, including 439 polling stations under the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

The Commissioner said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the state government about the deployment of an additional 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). These companies are expected to arrive in Tripura from Delhi within the next two to three days.

With 14 companies already available, the total strength will rise to 39 companies for deployment across the 16 urban local bodies.

He added that the detailed security deployment plan would be finalised by Sunday in consultation with the DGP, IG (Law and Order) and the State Election Commission.

The Commission has also conducted review meetings in West Tripura, Sepahijala, South Tripura and Gomati districts to assess election preparedness. Further review meetings with officials of the remaining districts are scheduled within the next two to three days to identify pending work and issue necessary directions.