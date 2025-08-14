Tripura: ECI issues show cause notice to INPT ahead of possible delisting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), asking it to explain why it should not be delisted from the register of political parties.

The notice, circulated by the Information & Cultural Affairs department on Wednesday, cites the party’s prolonged inactivity in electoral contests.

Founded in 2002 by former rebel-turned-politician Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl to consolidate tribal political forces, the INPT merged with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in 2021.



Also Read: Rare Mycetia malayana recorded in India for the first time from Tripura’s Kachari waterfall

According to the ECI, the INPT did not field any candidates in the 2018 and 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the last two Lok Sabha polls, or any intervening bye-elections. “It is self-evident that the said party has ceased to function as a political party,” the Commission stated.

The ECI has given the INPT until August 21 to submit a written representation, supported by an affidavit and relevant documents, explaining its position.

A hearing has been scheduled for August 28 at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, in Agartala. The notice warns that failure to respond will be taken as acceptance of the Commission’s proposed action, paving the way for the party’s removal from the list of registered political entities.