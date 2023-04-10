The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 accorded state party status to Tipra Motha Party and advised the party to propose a symbol.

In a notification, Jaydeb Lahiri, Secretary of ECI said, ''Tipra Motha Party, has fulfilled the conditions for recognition as a State Party in the State of Tripura.

“I am directed to state that on the basis of a review of the poll performance of Tipra Motha Party a registered unrecognized party in the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura, 2023, it is seen that the said 'Tipra Motha Party', has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, for recognition as a State Party in the State of Tripura. Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the 'Tipra Motha Party' as a State Party in the State of Tripura under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968”, the notification reads.

The ECI has further advised the party to propose a symbol preference from the free symbol list available on the Commission's website or propose three new symbols along with the design and drawing of the symbol for the consideration of the Commission.

Tipra Motha the regional party was floated by a royal scion of the state Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for the development and welfare of the indigenous people of the state.

The party then won the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council election and later won 13 seats in the Tripura Legislative Assembly 2023 alone and became the second-largest opposition party in the state.

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