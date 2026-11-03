In an effort to improve student attendance and ensure that no child is left behind in education, officials of the Directorate of Elementary Education have taken their school inspection drive beyond classrooms and into the homes of irregular students.

On Monday, a team comprising Deputy Director of Oyindrila Majumder, and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) of the Directorate of Elementary Education, conducted a surprise inspection of Karaimura Higher Basic School in Charilam.

The team reviewed the overall academic environment, classroom teaching, the Mid-Day Meal arrangement and student attendance. The officials appreciated the quality of teaching and acknowledged the commitment, dedication and patience demonstrated by the teachers.

The kitchen garden developed under the initiative of the headmistress Smt Basana Rani Das also drew special appreciation. The initiative was viewed as a positive example of how school-based activities can contribute to students’ holistic development while creating a more engaging learning environment.

A significant aspect of the visit was the initiative to reconnect irregular students with their school. The Deputy Director along with officers Abhijit Samajpati , Jatan Debbarma , Pankaj Dalal and Inspector of Schools Uttam kr Dutta visited the homes of seven students whose attendance had been irregular and also even skiping exams.

During the visits, the officials interacted with the students and their parents, urging the guardians to ensure that their children attended school regularly. The outreach initiative aimed to understand the importance of family involvement in education and encourage parents to take an active role in maintaining their children's learning continuity.

The initiative reflects the department's emphasis on addressing irregular attendance through direct engagement with families rather than limiting interventions to school-level monitoring.

According to information available, the parents and students responded positively to the officials' appeal and expressed their commitment to regular school attendance.

The underlying objective is not merely to ensure enrolment but to help every child remain connected to the education system and receive uninterrupted opportunities to learn and develop.

The inspection team also took note of teaching practices in the nursery section and among children covered under the NIPUN Tripura programme.

Teachers have been using different types of teacher-developed Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM) suited to the age, learning needs and comprehension levels of children. Such materials help make classroom activities more interactive and encourage children to learn through participation and experience.



The use of age-appropriate TLM is particularly important in strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy skills at the primary level. By making learning more engaging and enjoyable, these practices can help sustain children's interest in classroom activities and encourage regular participation in school.



The inspection provided an opportunity to assess not only classroom practices but also the efforts being made to create a child-friendly learning environment.



Officials believe that sustained coordination among teachers, parents and the education administration is essential to bringing irregular students back to school and ensuring that they remain connected to the learning process.