The Tripura Police, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), have detained eight Bangladeshi nationals in the past 24 hours from two separate locations in the state.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh.

Khowai Sub-divisional Police Officer, Pushan Majumder, stated that they received a tip-off about five Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura who were en route to Agartala from Ashrambari village in the Khowai district.

“Based on this information, we intensified security at Naka checkpoints and detained them. During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they had entered India to travel to Shantirbazar in the South District. We have seized Bangladeshi and Indian currency from them,” said Majumder.

The detainees were identified as Bablu Das, Litan Das, Pankaj Sarkar, Piklu Sarkar, and Gopal Das, all residents of Khadirpur in Bangladesh.

Additionally, at Agartala Railway Station, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained while en route to Ahmedabad illegally in search of work.

“Based on information, we have detained three Bangladeshi women when they were en route to Ahmedabad. They entered in Tripura illegal. A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and they will be produced before the court,” said a source.