Tripura police have registered eight FIRs and arrested or detained eight individuals for making derogatory comments on social media regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests occurred between April 24-26 across several districts in the state, according to a senior Tripura Police official. Among those involved were a government official and two retired government teachers.

"In Dharmanagar Police Station under North District, three FIRs were registered, and among them, the retired teacher was arrested, who was then released on bail, and the rest two were also summoned to the police station for questioning. In Kadamtala Police Station under North District, one FIR was registered against one Mansur Ali," the Police said.

In Dhalai District, two individuals—Jaharlal Debnath and Kuldip Mandal—were arrested and remain in judicial custody until April 30. Additional arrests occurred in Sepahijala District, where Jahrul Islam was arrested but later released on bail, and in South District, where Pranab Das was booked.

"Many protests also took place across the state protesting the terror attack and demanding strict actions against the perpetrators," the senior police official added.

The police are also conducting efforts to identify any Pakistani nationals within the state following directives from Chief Minister Manik Saha, who recently held a meeting with District SPs and District Magistrates. However, the official stated, "So far, there is no one in the state."

Security measures along the Tripura-Bangladesh international border have been intensified as part of the response.