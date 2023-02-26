Appealing to maintain peace across Tripura, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte has said that the counting of votes will be held in 21 centers that were set up across 60 Assembly Constituencies.

CEO Gitte said that the election was held peacefully on February 16, and in the last nine days except for some sporadic incidents no such bigger incident took place.

“Incidents were many less, except some sporadic incidents that took place soon after the election concluded. On March 2 the counting will be held in 21 counting centers and for which 60 counting observers were appointed. After Monday they will start arriving. I also want to appeal to everyone to maintain the peaceful situation after poll results”, he said.

He said in the last five days Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabha Ranjan, and CEO himself has visited all eight districts and inspected all the arrangement for the vote counting.

“We have held a series of meetings with all the political parties, candidates, and with their agents and appealed to them to maintain peace. On 27th and 28th we will be held peace meetings in every polling station with all the voters, eminent citizens, and others”, said Gitte adding that March 02 will be a dry day.

Talking about violence, the CEO said till 21st February 22 persons were arrested in 8 incidents while after 21st February no incident occurred.

CEO Gitte has appealed to all the citizens of the state to meet in their respective polling stations and take part in peace meeting under the slogan "We are for non-violence, we are for peace" to be organized by the Election Department and unanimously take decisions in favor of peace.

“As we were all friendly earlier, we will remain so even after the announcement of the results of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Election, 2023 on 02-03-2023. Whatever the outcome of the election, we will accept it as an expression of the people's will and we will accept the people's verdict with respect. We will ensure the protection of all citizens, livestock, property, and all types of institutions in this area”, he added.

“Media centers have to be set up at each Counting Centre with reasonable facilities like telephone, data communication network, etc. Returning Officer shall deploy one senior officer to be in charge of the Media Centre, preferably from the Public Relations Department”, said Gitte.