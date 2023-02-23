Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, the chairman of Tipra Motha and a royal scion on February 23 criticized the media outlets for running a bogus and fabricated report about him where he claimed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

On Facebook, Pradyot has said that whenever he needs to meet Home Minister, Rahul Gandhi or Himanta Biswas Sarma, he will announce it publicly and not do so secretly.

“Some Agartala-based reporters say I am meeting Home Minister in a few days. Whenever I want to produce a fiction movie, I will hire these people as scriptwriters. Relax my so-called journalists whenever I have to meet HM, RG, SY, or HBS I will announce it publicly and not do so secretly”, wrote Pradyot.

He also appealed to people to wait for the people's verdict on March 2.