The election commission of India has announced the date for holding bye-elections to the one vacant assembly seat in Tripura.

The bye-elections to the one Tripura assembly seat have been necessitated following Dr. Manik Saha's resignation from the post after being appointed Chief Minister of Tripura.

The Chief Secretary of Tripura is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-election.

The polling will be held on September 22nd of this year and the notification for bye-elections will be issued on September 5th.

It will be held from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm. Counting of votes will be done on the same day i.e., on the 22nd in the evening at 05:00 pm.

The election should be complete before 26th September. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is September 15th.

Manik Saha took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on 15 May 2022. Saha was a member of the Indian National Congress before joining Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016. He became the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura unit in 2020. In April 2022, Saha was elected as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.