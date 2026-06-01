Tripura Election Commission begins preparations for village committee polls; 1,550 polling stations finalized, final voter list on June 15

Following the successful completion of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, the Tripura State Election Commission has initiated preparations for the upcoming Village Committee elections, officials said.

According to State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen, the process has already moved into the next phase with key electoral preparations underway across the state. He stated that the Commission began groundwork immediately after the conclusion of the TTAADC polls to ensure timely conduct of the Village Committee elections.

Sen informed that on May 9, a notification was issued regarding the draft and final list of polling stations. A total of 1,550 polling stations have been finalized after verification from various administrative blocks across Tripura.

He further said that the electoral roll preparation process is currently in progress. The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on June 2, followed by a period for claims and objections from June 2 to June 9. The final electoral roll will be published on June 15.

Highlighting the scale of the exercise, the official noted that there are a total of 587 Village Committees comprising 5,873 seats, for which the elections will be conducted.

The Commission is expected to announce further details, including the election schedule, after the completion of the electoral roll revision process.