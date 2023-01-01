The state election office introduced Mission 929 and Mission Zero Poll Violence on December 31 in preparation for the Tripura assembly elections.

The concerned officials from all eight of Tripura's districts who will probably take part in the election process attended this inauguration event.

Kiran Gitte, the chief electoral officer, urged voters to turn the next state assembly elections into a festival of democracy. "The 2023 assembly election is scheduled for the month of February. We are making arrangements as responsible officials to hold the elections in a tranquil setting. Paramilitary soldiers have already been sent and deployed by the Indian Election Commission. To ensure a smooth election, the state police and Tripura State Rifles will also be deployed.

"I encourage everyone to participate in the electoral process, including voters, political activists, leaders, and notable individuals. Nobody should attempt to use violence in the polling places, police stations, toward election officials or policemen, or when the EVMs are being moved or when the votes are being counted.

According to Kiran Gitte, Mission 929 is about the voting locations in Tripura where the turnout for the most recent Assembly election was less than 88 per cent. Since Tripura has already demonstrated a model trend of higher turnout in Assembly elections, CEO Gitte professed optimism that the voting percentage would increase this time.

Also read : Tripura CEO takes multiple steps to achieve 92 per cent voter turnout in 929 polling stations



