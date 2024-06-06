The Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) has sent a proposal to the Government of India seeking approval for setting up 45 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the state.

The Tripura government has planned to convert 10 percent of the total vehicles to electric within the next five years and adopted an electric vehicle policy in 2022.

Speaking with India Today NE on Thursday, Assistant General Manager of TSECL, Kanak Lal Das, said that the transport department has already set up an EV charging point at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala and TSECL is planning to install 45 more in various locations.

“The transport department has already set up an EV charging point at the Civil Secretariat, and they also plan to install the same at Chandrapur Interstate Bus Terminus, Radhar Nagar, and Nagerjala Bus Stand in Agartala. So, from Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), we plan to set up 45 EV charging points, and we have sent a proposal to the Government of India. If approved, we will install them at our substations,” said the official.

He added that they have yet to receive any response from the government regarding the proposal.

According to statistics, out of the 7,630,921 vehicles registered in the northeast, 118,151 are electric vehicles. Notably, Tripura and Assam are leading with electric vehicle sales percentages of 2.16% and 2.02%, respectively, surpassing the national average.